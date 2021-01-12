The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Track COVID-19
Coronavirus self-checker
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates
Track COVID-19
Radar
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates

Ochsner Health marks COVID-19 milestones

Coronavirus

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana is reporting more than 7,900 COVID-19 related deaths.

As hospitals throughout the Gulf South are do their best to deal with the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ochsner Health is on the front lines in Louisiana fighting the virus, which is pushing toward 8,000 deaths.

The Louisiana-based hospital released the latest information about COVID-19 vaccinations and hospitalizations as of Monday:

587 COVID-19 positive inpatients

8,167 discharged COVID-19 positive inpatients to date

57,035 vaccine doses administered to employees, healthcare providers and eligible community members

113,025 scheduled vaccine appointments

Ochsner administered 22,112 vaccines over two days

“While COVID-19 continues to impact our communities, Ochsner Health is proud to lead the way in ending this pandemic through the vaccination of our employees, patients and community members,” said Warner Thomas, president and CEO of Ochsner Health.

“Our teams across the state administered 22,112 vaccinations over the weekend and will continue to ramp up our efforts to vaccinate every member of our community who wants one following the criteria set forth by the state as supply allows,” he said.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss