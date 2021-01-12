Ochsner Health marks COVID-19 milestones

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana is reporting more than 7,900 COVID-19 related deaths.

As hospitals throughout the Gulf South are do their best to deal with the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ochsner Health is on the front lines in Louisiana fighting the virus, which is pushing toward 8,000 deaths.

The Louisiana-based hospital released the latest information about COVID-19 vaccinations and hospitalizations as of Monday:

587 COVID-19 positive inpatients

8,167 discharged COVID-19 positive inpatients to date

57,035 vaccine doses administered to employees, healthcare providers and eligible community members

113,025 scheduled vaccine appointments

Ochsner administered 22,112 vaccines over two days

“While COVID-19 continues to impact our communities, Ochsner Health is proud to lead the way in ending this pandemic through the vaccination of our employees, patients and community members,” said Warner Thomas, president and CEO of Ochsner Health.

“Our teams across the state administered 22,112 vaccinations over the weekend and will continue to ramp up our efforts to vaccinate every member of our community who wants one following the criteria set forth by the state as supply allows,” he said.