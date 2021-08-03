Track COVID-19
Ochsner Health sees almost 25% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations since Friday

Ochsner Health

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – What a difference one weekend can make when it comes to number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The latest update from Ochsner Health shows an increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in most parts of the state.

The most up-to-date numbers from Ochsner Health can be found below:

Image courtesy of Ochsner Health

This comes on a day when COVID hospitalizations reached an ‘all time high’ in Louisiana.

Ochsner Hospital for Children is scheduled to provide COVID-19 updates at a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.

