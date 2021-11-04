Ochsner Health to host virtual Q&A Friday on Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children

In this June 6, 2021 file photo, a youth receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the central Israeli city of Rishon LeZion. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)

(KTAL/KMSS) – Ochsner Hospital for Children and Ochsner Health providers will discuss the CDC and FDA approval of the children’s Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and answer questions live during a virtual Q&A session Friday morning.

The Louisiana Department of Health on Wednesday approved the expanded use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, following approval from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“Ochsner has, and continues to, encourage all individuals who meet eligibility to get vaccinated,” the hospital system said in a statement announcing plans for the virtual Q&A. “Expanding the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine to younger individuals is a critical step forward.”

Oschner Health will host the session via Facebook Live, starting at 11 a.m. on the Ochsner Health Facebook page, where their experts will answer common questions parents and community members might have about kids getting the vaccine.

They also plan to discuss Ochsner’s plans for vaccinations.

Louisiana’s top public health official said Wednesday the state expects to receive 148,000 initial doses of the pediatric coronavirus vaccine, though the doses are trickling in across three shipments and may not be immediately available through health care providers.

Dr. Joe Kanter, with the state Department of Health, said he expects all of Louisiana’s vaccine providers will have gotten their doses of the Pfizer vaccine for children by early next week. That will be enough shots to cover 35% of the state’s 420,000 children between ages 5 and 11.