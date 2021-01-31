The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Track COVID-19
Coronavirus self-checker
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates
Track COVID-19
Radar
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates

Ochsner Health to offer COVID testing to the community

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Ochsner Health is offering free coronavirus testing for the community this week.

Testing will be held at the following locations:

Monday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. David Raines Park & Community Center
2920 Round Grove Lane, Shreveport

Tuesday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Querbes Park Community Center
3500 Beverly Street, Shreveport

Wednesday 9 a.m. – 4p.m.
Querbes Park Community Center
3500 Beverly Street, Shreveport

Thursday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Volunteers of America
1133 South Pointe Parkway, Shreveport

Friday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Bill Cockrell Park & Community Center
4109 Pines Road, Shreveport

Bring an ID and insurance card, if possible. There are no out-of-pocket costs and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss