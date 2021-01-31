Ochsner Health to offer COVID testing to the community

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — An audit released Monday showed most Louisiana state agencies didn’t have work-from-home policies before the coronavirus pandemic and struggled with technology challenges when told to allow employees to work virtually.

According to Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera’s office, surveyed administrators and workers across 32 state agencies about telework policies and found 56% of the agencies didn’t have a policy allowing people to work from home ahead of the virus outbreak.