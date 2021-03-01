Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport announces March 1 – 5 testing sites

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport has announced expanded community COVID-19 testing locations this week.

Testing, which is open to Louisiana residents age 2 and age two and older, is encouraged, regardless of whether people are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, in order to prevent illness in others.

Testing location details are below, but are subject to change due to weather.

Monday, March 1 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. New Elizabeth Baptist Church Life Center 2332 Jewella Avenue

Shreveport, LA 71109 Tuesday, March 2 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. New Elizabeth Baptist Church Life Center 2332 Jewella Avenue

Shreveport, LA 71109 Wednesday, March 3 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Peaceful Rest Baptist Church 8200 St. Vincent Avenue Shreveport, LA 71106 Thursday, March 4 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Peaceful Rest Baptist Church 8200 St. Vincent Avenue Shreveport, LA 71106 Friday, March 5 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Light Hill Baptist Church

1823 Pine Hill Road

Shreveport, LA 71107

Members of the community who wish to be tested should bring an ID and insurance card, if applicable.

There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status. Testing is available at the times listed or until all test kits have been utilized.

Community members will receive their test results within 3-4 days via the MyChart patient portal or by phone. Those who test positive will have the opportunity to participate in Ochsner’s 14-day symptom tracker program designed for COVID-19 patients who do not require hospital care.

Participants receive daily text messages to monitor symptoms and can be connected to our 24/7 nurse on-call line for additional support.

In addition to offering community testing, Ochsner LSU Health has the following resources available:



MyChart.

ochsnerlsuhs.org/anywhere or via the Ochsner Anywhere Care app.