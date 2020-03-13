Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport releases Coronavirus Parental Toolkit

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport has released a guide for parents who want to know more about COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus.

The guide highlights things such as information regarding the virus, how to talk to kids about COVID-19, and tips on how to stay healthy while traveling, among other topics.

One of the biggest questions people have regarding the coronavirus is: What are the symptoms? According to the guide, some symptoms may include a runny nose, cough, sore throat, headaches, and possibly fever.

With the recent proclamation by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards closing all K-12 public schools statewide until April 13th, there are going to be a lot of students staying at home, but that can cause a sense of cabin fever. Oschner LSU Health recommends finding fun activities to pass the time and offers some ideas on how to do that.

To download the full parental toolkit below, which also includes tips on how to eat healthy during a coronavirus quarantine, click here.

