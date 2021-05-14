Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport to offer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 12 to 15

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport is now offering and scheduling appointments for children ages 12 to 15 to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel voted Wednesday to back the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 15. The Louisiana Department of Health on Thursday morning alerted vaccine providers that they can begin administering the Pfizer vaccine immediately.

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport locations that are giving the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine are its Ambulatory Care Center, 1602 Kings Highway, and its St. Mary Medical Center, 915 Margaret Place in Shreveport.

Appointments can be scheduled Tuesday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The health system says scheduling is available for first-dose appointments across Ochsner LSU Health. Appointments can be made by calling 318-626-0050, Option 0 during business hours, or MyChart users can check availability and schedule their vaccinations via MyChart at my.ochsner.org/lsu. Appointments are required. Please visit ochsnerlsuhs.org/vaccine for the latest information.

