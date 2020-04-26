Ochsner LSU to move Women’s & Children’s departments to St. Mary’s on Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – All day on Monday, a remarkable caravan will travel through Shreveport carrying approximately 45 obstetric and pediatric patients from Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport on Kings Highway to St. Mary Medical Center at 915 Margaret Place, where its new Women’s & Children’s inpatient services will be located.

Working with Balentine Ambulance, the Shreveport Police Department, Louisiana State Troopers and the Shreveport Fire Department, the move will be executed beginning early Monday morning and lasting throughout the afternoon.

In March, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport announced the planned move in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The move will create space for more than 100 additional ICU beds at Ochsner LSU Health’s Kings Highway location. The renovation construction at St. Mary’s to accommodate the Women’s and Children’s departments, began immediately.

By modifying its St. Mary Medical Center to accommodate inpatient pediatric, labor and delivery, Neonatal ICU and Pediatric ICU patients, space was created to expand the adult intensive care capacity at its hospital on Kings Highway, where the health system has a comprehensive team of intensive care and critical care specialists.

The ICU expansion project follows guidance of state public officials to improve surge capacity for COVID-19 patients.

It is also a critical step in re-opening Northwest Louisiana, as the White House Guidelines for Re-opening the Economy specifies the “ability to surge ICU capacity.”

