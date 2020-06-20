Ochsner’s LSU Health announces local COVID-19 testing sites June 22-26

A worker in a protective suit swabs the throat of a man at a COVID-19 testing site for those who were potentially exposed to the coronavirus outbreak at a wholesale food market in Beijing, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. As the number of cases of COVID-19 in Beijing climbed in recent days following an outbreak linked to a wholesale food market, officials announced they had identified hundreds of thousands of people who needed to be tested for the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

SHREVEPORT, La. 9KTAL/KMSS) -Ochsner’s LSU Health has announced expanded community COVID-19 testing locations this week in Shreveport, La. Testing asymptomatic individuals is an important step in stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Testing is open to Louisiana residents, age 2 and older. Even people who are not experiencing symptoms are encouraged to get tested to know their COVID-19 status in order to prevent illness in others.

Members of the community who wish to be tested should bring an ID and insurance card, if applicable. There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status. Testing is available at the times listed or until all test kits have been utilized.

Community members will receive their test results within 24-72 hours via the MyChart patient portal or by phone. Those who test positive will have the opportunity to participate in Ochsner’s 14-day symptom tracker program designed for COVID-19 patients who do not require hospital care. Participants receive daily text messages to monitor symptoms and can be connected to our 24/7 nurse on-call line for additional support.

In addition to offering community testing, Ochsner LSU Health has the following resources available:

Call the free COVID-19 information line at 844-888-2772 for 24/7 advice.

Ochsner LSU Health patients can schedule a video visit with their provider and send secure messages via MyChart.

New patients can see a provider over video through ochsnerlsuhs.org/anywhere or via the Ochsner Anywhere Care app.

Please find the testing location details below. Testing schedules are subject to change due to weather.

Monday, June 22: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center, Community Center, 945 Margaret Place, Shreveport, La. 71101

Tuesday, June 23: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Light Hill Baptist Church, 1823 Pine Hill Road, Shreveport, La. 71107

Wednesday, June 24: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Hooter Park, 1519 Hooter Park Drive, Bossier City, La. 71112

Thursday, June 25: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Hooter Park, 1519 Hooter Park Drive, Bossier City, La. 71112

Friday, June 26: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Salvation Army Church, 200 E. Stoner, Shreveport, La. 71101

