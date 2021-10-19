Oct. 19 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports nearly 580 new cases overnight

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — More than 14,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 581 new cases overnight.

An additional 38 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 14,388.

The total number of cases statewide is now 753,532.

There are currently 399 infected people hospitalized, and 61 of those patients are on ventilators.

The total number of vaccine doses administered is 4,451,477 while the number of completed vaccine series is 2,173,032 (as of Oct. 18).

According to the LDH, 84% of the cases verified from Sept. 30-Oct. 6 are attributed to people unvaccinated, as are 80% of the deaths and 83% of the hospitalizations during that same time span.