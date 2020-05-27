One Louisiana child has died from COVID-19 related syndrome, 13 diagnosed

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — On Wednesday, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced a Louisiana child has died of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), and 13 others have been diagnosed with the syndrome.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health the syndrome affects some children who have either been exposed to or diagnosed with COVID-19.

MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs.

The CDC defines a case as MIS-C when:

The patient is under the age of 21, with a fever, laboratory evidence of inflammation, and severe illness involving more than two organs that requires hospitalization; AND

No other plausible diagnoses; AND

Positive COVID-19 test, or exposure to a confirmed case, within the four weeks prior to the onset of symptoms.

Among the 13 cases in Louisiana:

The age range is 0-19 years old.

The median age is 11 years old.

Six of the patients are female and 7 are male.

Four are currently hospitalized and 8 have been discharged.

In terms of race, seven are African American, three are white and three fit in the other category.

In terms of ethnicity, two are Hispanic and 11 are non-Hispanic.

The Louisiana Department of Health will update information on MIS-C each Monday on its coronavirus webpage.



Providers who have cared for or who are caring for patients younger than 21 years of age meeting MIS-C criteria should immediately report these cases to the Louisiana Office of Public Health Infectious Disease Epidemiology Team.

