One person tests negative for coronavirus, 61 travelers being monitored ADH reports

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- One person has tested negative for the coronavirus, according to a report released Tuesday from the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

On Monday, ADH officials said two persons under investigation were being tested. One of the test results have not been finalized, according to the report.

So far, three Arkansans have tested negative for the coronavirus.

There are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas.

ADH reports 61 travelers are currently being monitored, which means they have daily ADH check-in and guidance.

If you have any questions, call the ADH call center at 1-800-803-7847.

CORONAVIRUS TESTING IN ARKANSAS

As of March 3, 2020

PUIs to date (Persons under investigation) 4

Cases Tested Positive 0

Cases Tested Negative 3

Cases Tested Pending 1

Currently Monitoring: 61 travelers with daily ADH check-in and guidance who are not showing any symptoms.

SOURCE: Arkansas Department of Health