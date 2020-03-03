Live Now
Continuing coverage of deadly Tennessee tornados

One person tests negative for coronavirus, 61 travelers being monitored ADH reports

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- One person has tested negative for the coronavirus, according to a report released Tuesday from the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

On Monday, ADH officials said two persons under investigation were being tested. One of the test results have not been finalized, according to the report.

So far, three Arkansans have tested negative for the coronavirus.

There are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas.

ADH reports 61 travelers are currently being monitored, which means they have daily ADH check-in and guidance.

If you have any questions, call the ADH call center at 1-800-803-7847.

CORONAVIRUS TESTING IN ARKANSAS
As of March 3, 2020

PUIs to date (Persons under investigation) 4

Cases Tested Positive 0
Cases Tested Negative 3
Cases Tested Pending 1

Currently Monitoring: 61 travelers with daily ADH check-in and guidance who are not showing any symptoms.

SOURCE: Arkansas Department of Health

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories