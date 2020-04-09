Opening day for the first responders and healthcare workers COVID-19 testing site

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The first drive-through COVID-19 testing site in Louisiana, specifically for first responders and medical personnel, is open today.

The free testing site is for anyone who works in the medical field and first responders. Including people who work in nursing homes and personal care assistants.

Thursday is opening day here in the parking lot of the Shreve city Walmart off Shreveport-Barksdale highway.

This is appointment only and patient administered drive thru testing site.The people coming through the testing site to get tested will be performing the test on themselves with guidance from the volunteer clinicians.

This site can administer up to 200 test a day, but today they will have about 50 people coming through.

“I think it’s a good way for them to also step away from their worksite. and have a place to test kind of a peaceful away from all the craziness that’s going on in the healthcare world right now, with all our first responders, give them away to step away and take care of themselves, check on themselves and make sure they’re doing well,” said Dr. Martha Whyte, Regional Public Health Director.

They’re only taking 12 appointments an hour. If you are feeling symptomatic you can come here to get tested.

The testing site is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week. As long as there is a need.

To get tested you have to make an appointment online click here

