Palm Beach County business owners protest; say they were left out of plan

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (NBC News) – People in Palm Beach County came out to protest the slow process of reopening businesses Friday.

Demonstrators lined up on the side of a highway Friday in Palm Beach County, Fla., asking government officials to give them their lives back…

As they held up signs that said things like ‘everyone’s essential’ and ‘no more shutdown, we want to work,’ one small business owner said Florida has left Palm Beach County out of the state’s initial reopening plan…but argued businesses can’t feed their families without work.

“We need to pay our bills we have mortgages, we have family to feed,” Gus Ramirez, a protester said, adding that protesters don’t want let the economy go downhill, “because the doctors say that we’re not ready to go out.”

He said going back to work doesn’t mean workers can’t take precautions.

