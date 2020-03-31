Breaking News
Panola County reports first coronavirus case

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The first positive coronavirus case has been reported in Panola County.

The Panola County case was confirmed by County Judge LeeAnn Jones.

Jones tells KTAL/KMSS that the county is “shelter in place” order to be effective midnight tomorrow, April 1, 2020.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting 3,266 coronavirus cases and 41 deaths.

