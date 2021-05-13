Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine now available for Louisiana kids 12-years-old and above

Middle school student Elise Robinson receives her first coronavirus vaccination on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Decatur, Ga. Hundreds of children, ages 12 to 15, received the Pfizer vaccine at the DeKalb Pediatric Center, just days after it was approved for use within their age group. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)

SHREVEPORT, La.(KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana kids 12 and older can now start receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Louisiana State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter said the vaccine has now passed the same safety benchmarks for this younger age group as it did for those ages 16 and older.

The Louisiana Department of Health on Thursday morning alerted vaccine providers that they can begin administering the Pfizer vaccine immediately.

“We have the utmost confidence in the FDA and CDC’s rigorous safety and efficacy review and, after looking at the data ourselves, are excited to now expand eligibility for more young people in Louisiana,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, Louisiana State Health Officer. “Today is a good day, and it means more families have the ability to protect their children and their families and enjoy summer with confidence.”

There are currently about 1,500 locations in Louisiana that offer the COVID-19 vaccine. To get your questions answered, find a provider or event near you, or get your appointment scheduled, just call our COVID Vaccine Hotline at 855-453-0774.