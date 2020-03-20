Pleasant Grove ISD says employee of district does not have COVID-19

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Pleasant Grove Independent School District says an employee of the district that was tested for COVID-19 does not have the virus.

According to a statement released by the school district on Friday afternoon, the results of the employee’s COVID-19 test were returned today and they were negative.

Last week Superintendent Chad Pirtle said in a statement that medical professionals did not place the employee under quarantine.

In a phone call consulting with the Bowie County Health Department, the fact that the employee was not quarantined indicates the employee is not under investigation with the Center for Disease Control.

Pleasant Grove ISD will remain closed through April 3rd in accordance with the executive order issued on Thursday from Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Grab and go meals are available at Pleasant Grove High School to all students under the age of 18, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. until the district reopens.