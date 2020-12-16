Pompeo sidelined after contact with person who tested positive for COVID

WASHINGTON D.C. (NBC News) – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is under quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

A state department spokesperson did not identify when, where, or with whom Pompeo was exposed to COVID, but said Pompeo did test negative for the virus.

Pompeo had canceled a speaking appearance scheduled for Tuesday at an indoor holiday party at the state department.

That party came under criticism from health experts and Democratic lawmakers, who accused Pompeo of organizing a potential super spreader event.

Pompeo is also expected to skip a cabinet meeting Wednesday with President Donald Trump.