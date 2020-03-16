Public NFL Draft events in Las Vegas canceled, but draft will be televised

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KTAL/KMSS) – In a tweet sent out this morning, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced that although the NFL Draft, scheduled April 23-25, will be televised, all public events around the draft have been canceled.

The decision, Goodell said, was made in consideration of current information related to COVID-19 and guidance from medical experts including the Center for Disease Control and in coordination with authorities in Nevada and the City of Las Vegas.

Update on the 2020 NFL Draft pic.twitter.com/zeibQdPgWu — NFL (@NFL) March 16, 2020

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the NFL “is exploring innovative options for how the process with be conducted and will provide that information as it becomes available.”

