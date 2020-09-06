The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Tracking COVID-19

Tracking COVID-19

Unsung Heroes

Unsung Heroes

Honoring Our Graduates

Honoring our Graduates

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

Tracking COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex

Tracking COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex

Unsung Heroes

Unsung Heroes

Honoring our Graduates

Honoring our Graduates

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

Quarantine screen time carries hidden risk of child sexual exploitation

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

(KSHB/NBC News) – Nurses at Children’s Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri have noticed that since the COVID-19 pandemic began, fewer sexual abuse victims are coming in for care.

“We can attribute some of that, just when we look at national trends, to the fact that kids aren’t coming in contact with mandated reporters — teachers, therapists, people they typically see in person and disclose abuse to,” said Heidi Olson, manager of the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) program at the hospital.

Children are at home and in front of screens even more, increasing the chances that they will come into contact with a predator.

“We try to ask specific questions so that we can correlate that kids are being exploited online,” Olson said. “We track if they met their perpetrator online, so there are different ways we’re gathering this data.”

Children’s Mercy has been tracking this data for the last two years.

Read more: https://bit.ly/356ukCc

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

HURRICANE LAURA: CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Red Cross Donate Button

 

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss