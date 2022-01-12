Record number of Texans admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 in the past day

Registered nurse Morgan Flynn works inside a patient’s room in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, in Lebanon, N.H., Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Hospitalizations in U.S. children under age 5 with COVID have soared dramatically to unprecedented levels, a worrisone trend in youngsters too young to be vaccinated. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 2,000 Texans were admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 on Tuesday, a new record high for the state.

Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services show 2,004 people were admitted to the hospital with the virus on Jan. 11. DSHS officially defines COVID-19 hospital admissions as “the total number of patients admitted to Texas hospitals… who tested positive for COVID-19 at the time of admission.”

The previous record — 1,907 hospital admissions — was set on Aug. 19, 2021.

The chart below shows the number of people admitted to hospitals each day with COVID-19. As of Tuesday, Texas is reporting an average of 1,848 new admissions per day, also a new record high.

Meanwhile, the statewide total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations surpassed 11,500 Tuesday, for the first time since Sept. 21. The latest figure reported by DSHS is 11,571 hospitalizations.

Of those, 8,938 are adult patients in general hospital beds, and 2,204 are adult patients in ICU beds. A record 429 pediatric patients were hospitalized in Texas with COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

Hospitalizations are not the only metric seeing record high numbers. The state reported 61,113 new confirmed cases Wednesday, shattering the previous record of 51,481 set on Jan. 3. Meanwhile, the number of active cases across the state surpassed 700,000 for the first time ever.

The 7-day positive rate — the percent of tests that return with a positive result — remains at or near record levels. As of Tuesday, 35.60% of molecular tests have been positive over the past seven days. A record rate of 36.11% was set on Saturday.

Over the past seven days, 22.59% of antigen tests have been positive, making it the highest rate since July 6, 2020.

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!

KXAN is keeping track of all of the statewide data. The latest numbers are available here.