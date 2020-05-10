Recovered COVID-19 patient receives Mother’s Day surprise

GEORGETOWN, Texas (NBC) – A COVID-19 patient at a Texas hospital, was reunited with her family, just in time for mother’s day.

The patient, who was not named, is a retired teacher who has been at St. David’s Georgetown Hospital since March 23, where she was treated for coronavirus.

Of the six weeks in the hospital, she spent 10 days of on a ventilator.

Today, she was officially released from care by the hospital, and she was leaving, she was greeted by her family at the exit as a Mother’s Day surprise.

Her son, who currently lives in California, made the trip to surprise her on her special day.

