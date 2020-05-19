Red River Public School students eligible for $285 P-EBT grant for groceries

A teacher lines up the students for school-prepared lunches at Madison Crossing Elementary School in Canton, Miss., Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Scott Clements, director of child nutrition at the Mississippi education department, said they’ve ordered two truckloads of trade mitigation pulled pork and four loads of kidney beans for use in their cafeterias. The products are coming from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which is giving away the foods it’s buying to help farmers hurt by trade negotiations. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Students in Red River School district are now eligible for the new Pandemic Benefit Transfer Program (P-EBT), which was approved for Louisiana.

This program will provide extra help in buying groceries for families that normally are on the free lunch program in Red River schools.

Parents of students at any Red River Parish Public School will need to complete an online application in order to receive a P-EBT debit card from the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services that contains $285 per eligible child.

The debit card will be like a normal EBT card and the same guidelines will apply.

Please see the attached file, the Red River Parish Public Schools website, or the Red River Schools Facebook page for the link to access the Pandemics Benefits Information Page.

Click the “Access the P-EBT Application” link towards the bottom of the page to begin filling out the application.

Go to the following website and click the “Access the P-EBT Application” and fill out the application form:



louisiana-p-ebt-information-and-application.pdf

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.