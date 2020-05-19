Red River Public School students eligible for $285 P-EBT grant for groceries

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Students in Red River School district are now eligible for the new Pandemic Benefit Transfer Program (P-EBT), which was approved for Louisiana.
This program will provide extra help in buying groceries for families that normally are on the free lunch program in Red River schools.
Parents of students at any Red River Parish Public School will need to complete an online application in order to receive a P-EBT debit card from the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services that contains $285 per eligible child.
The debit card will be like a normal EBT card and the same guidelines will apply.
Please see the attached file, the Red River Parish Public Schools website, or the Red River Schools Facebook page for the link to access the Pandemics Benefits Information Page.
Click the “Access the P-EBT Application” link towards the bottom of the page to begin filling out the application.
Go to the following website and click the “Access the P-EBT Application” and fill out the application form:
louisiana-p-ebt-information-and-application.pdf
