Report: Kevin Durant among 4 Brooklyn Nets players with coronavirus

NEW YORK (Nexstar Media Wire) – NBA superstar Kevin Durant is among four players on the Brooklyn Nets to contract COVID-19, according to The Athletic‘s Shams Charania.

The team issued a press release Tuesday confirming that four players are in isolation after testing positive for the virus, but didn’t name them. Three of the players are asymptomatic while the fourth is “exhibiting symptoms,” according to the release.

Charania tweeted Tuesday saying Durant had tested positive, but felt fine. Durant reportedly told him, “Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We’re going to get through this.”

Kevin Durant tested positive for coronavirus, Durant tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Durant says he is feeling fine: "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this." — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2020

Nets officials said the organization is currently “notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting.”

A statement from the Brooklyn Nets: pic.twitter.com/QnETcDEHCJ — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 17, 2020

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.