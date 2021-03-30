Republican senator launches ‘Shots in Arms’ Tour in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Arkansas Sen. John Boozman (R-AR) is touring the state in an effort to encourage Arkansans to get the COVID-19 vaccination.

Calling it his Shots In ARms Tour, Boozman will highlight and discusses vaccine distribution efforts throughout Arkansas this week.

“I hope every Arkansan who is eligible to receive a vaccine will get one,” Boozman said.

“This is important for the health of every resident and the eagerness we all share to return to normal as quickly as possible.”

Monday morning, Boozman planned to meet with Dr. José Romero, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) and AJ Gary, director of Arkansas Division of Emergency Management (ADEM) to tour a vaccine receiving area in central Arkansas.

Later Monday, Boozman will sit down with Johnny Key, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Education, to discuss how vaccine distribution is going for teachers and how students are doing in this pandemic school year.

The tour will continue with visits to vaccine distribution sites at Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) health facilities, retail pharmacies, hospitals, community events and local clinics.

The tour will include opportunities for Boozman to discuss the challenges and successes local government and health care leaders have experienced during the vaccination push.

The emphasis on COVID-19 vaccination efforts comes on the heels of Boozman’s bipartisan Strengthening and Amplifying Vaccination Efforts to Locally Immunize all Veterans and Every Spouse (SAVE LIVES) Act, which was signed into law last week.

That legislation allows the VA to vaccinate all veterans, their spouses, caregivers and some dependents to the extent that vaccines are available and urges the federal government to allocate more doses to the department based on this increased eligibility.

Boozman’s Shots in ARms events may be viewed online by searching #ShotsinARms and following him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.