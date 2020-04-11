Rome: Pre-scheduled wedding goes on with masks, fake flowers and no family

(NBC News) A couple in Italy got married Saturday, despite the country remaining in lockdown due to the coronavirus.

Wearing masks, Tatiana Datolla and Armando DeRosa tied the knot at a rustic Roman church, while a Rome City Hall official presided over the ceremony.

He also wore a mask and protective gloves.

The couple had booked the wedding a year ago, planning for DeRosa’s family to come to Rome from Naples for the big event.

But, although their families could not attend, the wedding went on.

Because, despite the nationwide lockdown, which has forced all but essential businesses to shut, Rome’s city hall has made exceptions.

Rome is allowing civil wedding ceremonies to go on for those who booked them ahead, before the virus started.

So, though the ceremony went on, Datolla and de Rosa had to limit their guests to two… the maid of honor and best man, who also wore masks and stood well behind the bride and groom.

So, surrounded by empty chairs in the church, the couple slid down their masks so they could kiss.

Hairdressers and florists have been closed, so the bride said she did her best to fix her hair and found some fake flowers.

Luckily, she had bought the dress in advance.

Italy was the first western democracy to be hit by the virus, and it has suffered the most deaths of any nation… Now nearing the 20,000 mark.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.