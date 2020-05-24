Russian artist creates tiny masks for insects to protect them from COVID-19

(NBC) – A Russian artist, famous for his miniature artworks, has found a way to apply his skills during the coronavirus pandemic, by creating tiny masks for insects to symbolically protect them from the virus.

“Now, in this difficult time, we must understand now that it is necessary to save not only people but also animals and insects,” the artist said.

He said he used insects he and others found dead in the streets as models for his new masks collection.

So far, he has created masks for a grasshopper, a wasp, and a dragonfly.

In the near future, he said, he plans to create masks for even smaller insects, such as mosquitoes.

