Sabine Parish Police Jury and mayors issue joint proclamation on COVID-19

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In a joint proclamation, the Sabine Parish Police Jury and mayors of seven Sabine Parish towns have laid out orders for citizens who test positive for COVID-19 to isolate themselves from the public, as well as a 14-day isolation those who have been in contact, with someone who has tested positive.

Last week the parish’s mayors of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill, Noble, Florien, Converse and Fisher sent a joint letter to Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards asking him to reopen the economy.

Edwards, however, extended the stay-at-home order, while lifting a few of the bans previously in place.

In addition to addressing town and parish government operations moving forward, the proclamation echoes some of Edwards’ extended order, including a ban on public gatherings, public meetings and bars until further notice from the governor and keeping public parks closed until May 15.

It also requires employees of businesses who have contact with the public to wear a mask and take other measures to limit the spread of the virus. It also gives “flexibility” to businesses to establish its own procedures, offering suggested rules.

But it also lifts orders banning rentals for the parish, ends the parish curfew on May 4, as well as suspensions of water disconnects and other payments to the town of Many

Payments will become due again and disconnections will be enforced starting May 4. Late fees will also be added to delinquent bills on this date. The order expires May 31, unless amended by subsequent orders of the Governor.

To read the proclamation, click on the link below:

https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2020/04/PROCLAMATION-for-the-Parish-and-Town.docx

