Sabine Parish Schools to hold special meeting for parents opposed to mask mandate

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two weeks after a group of parents protested at a Sabine Parish School Board meeting to object and demand exemptions from a mask mandate policy, the school board is holding a special meeting for the community to share their expressions.

Members of “Unmask our Kids Sabine Parish,” which describes itself as a grass-roots parent group that has grown to more than 1100 members, submitted forms that have been distributed to parents requesting exemptions from the mask policy for students based on either philosophical or religious objections.

During the meeting on Monday, August 9, only 30 people were allowed inside, including the school board. Other parents stood outside waiting to hear from school board members. The first day of school for Sabine Parish students is Tuesday, Aug. 10.

The board voted unanimously for her request for a special meeting. They will meet at Many High School on August 26 at 5:30 pm. Parents interested in addressing the board will be required to complete a card upon entry.