Sabine School System institutes emergency program to mail meals to students

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Sabine Parish School System is hoping changing up the way its free lunches will be provided to children.

The System has applied for an emergency “Meals to You” program, that will allow meals to be mailed to recipients.

The program is a partnership between the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Louisiana Department of Education as an option for meal distribution during the COVID-19 school closures and the “stay at home” order from Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Once approved, Sabine Parish families who previously requested meals will receive 10 meals (5 breakfasts and 5 lunches) for each child under the age of 18, adding another layer in securing the safety of all stakeholders during this time of social distancing.

The shelf-stable, easy-to-prep, kid-friendly meals will be delivered by mail weekly for the duration of the school closure.

It is expected that the meals will begin shipping shortly after the registration process is completed.

For up to date information about the “Meals to You” program, please visit https://www.sabine.school/.

