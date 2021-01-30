Saturday: David Raines Minden location holds COVID Vaccine Clinic

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As the need for vaccinations continues to grow in the community, David Raines Community Health Center in Minden held a Saturday clinic to administer the vaccine.

“I’m receiving this so I don’t come down sick,” said Joseph Hunkins, as he was waiting to get his first COVID-19 vaccination.

Hunkins said he decided getting the injection was better than getting the virus. he said he knew what the virus has done to other people, so it meant a lot to him to get the shot.

“It means I’m going to live a little bit longer and not worry about this virus,” Hunkins said.

Hunkins received his shot at the David Raines Community Center Minden location, where health care workers estimated they would give more than 100 first doses of the vaccine to Minden residents.

“We’re giving out the Moderna vaccine for our patients that are 70 or older and also any healthcare providers,” said Keashia Elie-Jefferson, interim manager for the David Raines Community Center Minden location.

She said they’ve been administering vaccines or the last two weeks by appointment only, adding that the shot is very needed in the Minden area, due to an older population.

“It’s very important that we take advantage especially with all the new stains of COVID and it’s a great opportunity especially for this area,” Elie-Jefferson said.

David Raines Community Health Centers has community health centers in Caddo, Bossier, Webster and Claiborne parishes. People ages 70 and older, as well as health care workers who would like to receive the vaccine are required to make an appointment by calling (318) 227-3354.