Schriner’s Hospital fires employees for refusal to vaccinate

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shriners Hospital for Children in Shreveport has fired some employees over the past two days for refusing to get the COVID vaccine.

Their Chief Communications Officer Mel Bower says the number of employees fired is less than 5% of the hospital’s workforce.

He says the firings are because the facility cares for children.

“Many of our patients have serious underlying conditions that put them in high-risk categories; more are ineligible for vaccines because of their age. Shriners Hospital for Children has always put the needs of our patients first.”

