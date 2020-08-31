Sen. Cassidy returns to work after testing positive for COVID-19 August 20

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) on Monday announced he has recovered from COVID-19 and will resume normal congressional activity.

On Thursday, August 20, Cassidy announced he had tested positive for the cornavirus after being notified he had been exposed to someone who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 the previous day.

The day before he tested positive for the virus, Cassidy was in Shreveport, and visited Willis Knighton Health System, along with Overton Brooks VA Medical Center.

In his original announcement on August 20, Cassidy said he was experiencing some mild symptoms, but has since recovered.

Cassidy followed CDC guidelines, that someone who tests positive for Coronavirus should isolate for 10 days and not have any symptoms for 24 hours before leaving isolation. This is the case with Cassidy.

In Monday’s announcement, Cassidy said, “I thank everyone for their concern and prayers. I was lucky and blessed,” said Dr. Cassidy. “Now the focus is Hurricane Laura recovery and relief and addressing Coronavirus for others.”

