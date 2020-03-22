Breaking News
Gov. John Bel Edwards issues statewide ‘stay at home’ order in response to COVID-19
The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

Senator Romney ordered to self-quarantine after coming into contact with Kentucky Senator who tested positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON -(ABC4 News) – Senator Mitt Romney has been ordered to immediately self-quarantine after Senator Paul tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement from Senators Romney’s Communications team they said, “Since Senator Romney sat next to Senator Paul for extended periods in recent days and consistent with CDC guidance, the attending physician has ordered him to immediately self-quarantine and not to vote on the Senate floor. He has no symptoms but will be tested. He urges members to pass a relief package as quickly as possible that provides assistance for families, workers, and small businesses.”

Related: Rand Paul is 1st senator to report positive test for virus

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES:

    Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Share this story

    Coronavirus 411

    More coronavirus
    More Check This Out
    Loving Living Local 600x600

    Don't Miss