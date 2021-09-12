Sept. 13-19: LSUHC temporarily suspends COVID testing & vaccinations at North Campus

SHREVEPORT – In order to fulfill its commitment to provide school-based COVID-19 testing in 32 parishes, LSU Health Shreveport is suspending COVID-19 testing and vaccination for the coming week (September 12-19, 2021) at its North Campus located at 2627 Linwood Avenue.

This temporary change will allow the LSUHS COVID-19 Strike Teams to focus on testing of school-age children who are not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and to prepare for the anticipated availability of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses in the coming month.

Currently, only those with moderate to severe immune compromise are eligible for the third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

Additional eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster doses has not been defined by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Centers for Disease Control and Preventions (CDC) or the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) at this time.

Once authorization for booster doses to other groups is completed, LSUHS and its community partners will disseminate a plan for making booster doses available according to LDH guidelines.

People interested in booster doses should await further information from state and federal officials.

Those seeking testing and vaccines during this time period can find these services at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Urgent Care sites, parish health units, other community urgent care clinics and pharmacies.

Because significant staffing is required to accomplish these critical public health goals, efforts are underway to add staffing that will allow community testing and vaccines to resume as soon as possible.

Anyone interested in joining the LSUHS COVID-19 Strike Team, is invited to go to www.lsuhs.edu/covid for details on available positions.