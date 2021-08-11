Seventh staffer in Louisiana governor’s office tests positive for COVID

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Another member of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’s staff has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the governor’s office.

The staffer is the seventh to test positive for the virus since July 30th.

According to the governor’s office, the employee has been working offsite, and no other employees were exposed. The employee is now at home in isolation, per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Louisiana Department of Health.

Although the Governor’s office has a high rate of fully vaccinated staff and practices all CDC and LDH-recommended COVID mitigation measures, including indoor masking, quarantine and isolation, and COVID testing after exposure, it’s not unlike other offices and businesses around the state that are experiencing a high rate of positive COVID cases.

On Tuesday, Louisiana reported more than 6,000 new cases and 93 new deaths.

