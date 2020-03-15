Shreveport-Bossier Churches moving to online services to prevent the spread of coronavirus

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A few Shreveport and Bossier churches are holding services online to prevent the spread of coronavirus to their congregations, especially their more vulnerable members.

Word of God Ministries updated their body of Christ with preventative measures they’re taking:

Pastor James McMenis says they decided to move to online worship after hearing Gov. Edwards proclamation about assemblies being halted. He says they’ve been preparing for the last few weeks in case things got worse.

“We’re prepared to stay online until April the 13th if we need to or as long as we need to,” said McMenis.

He acknowledges that most people are afraid during this time, but says in his message Sunday, he’ll be speaking on not operating in that fear.

“For the Word says that God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power, love and a sound mind. So this decision for us was not a matter of a fearful decision.”

He says he has the power to move his church to online services, and in the sound mind of wanting to protect his brothers and sisters in Christ, his love for them is what’s fueling his actions.

First Presbyterian Church is also moving to online church. Posted across their campus on the outside doors are reminders of why they’re now closed. Rev. Dr. Chris Currie says streaming isn’t something that the church is use to, but he knows it has to be done.

“It’s going to be weird. Even the motivation to preach is going to be weird because the audience will be there. They just won’t be in the room with me,” said Currie.

He says it’s going to be a hard problem for Christian communities that thrive on in-person contact, but he hopes this moment in time gives them an opportunity to find ways to be more creative with spreading the Word of God.

