Shreveport City Council reverts to virtual meetings as COVID cases surge

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Due to the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases in northwest Louisiana, the Shreveport City Council is moving its public meetings back to virtual.

According to Councilman James Flurry, the meetings will be held virtually until COVID-19 cases decline. The city council says it will adjust as needed depending on case levels, and they are taking necessary measures.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported Tuesday that the death toll from COVID-19 has reached 11,353 in the state with 93 new deaths reported since Monday. They are also reporting 6,088 new cases overnight, bringing the total to 596,534.

The most recent data from the Louisiana Department of Health shows Caddo Parish has an incidence of 376.66 cases per 100,000 people and a positivity rate of 13.10 percent. In Bossier, the incidence rate is 364.04 and 14.60 percent of those tested in the parish are coming back positive for the coronavirus.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.