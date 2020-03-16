Shreveport City Court closes for all court appearances; stays open for filings

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport City Court on Monday announced it will be closed for all court appearances until April 10, 2020. The closure includes all face-to-face, personal appearances and hearings.

The Court will remain open to the public for non-hearing matters, however. Those include civil pleadings, new petitions, including new eviction proceedings, answers or other pleadings, but may also be filed with the court’s civil department by fax: (318) 673-5813.

Defendants with cases in criminal or traffic court are asked to be certain the court has their current address. If an address has changed, it must be provided to the court in writing and either dropped off at court or mailed to 1244 Texas Ave, Shreveport, LA 71101. Defendants are asked to provide their docket numbers along with their addresses.

Traffic fines and court costs can either be mailed to the court or paid online through the court’s website. However, if a court appearance is required, a ticket may not be paid online. In that case, the court will set a new appearance date.

People with representation should contact their attorneys, and those represented by the Public Defender’s Office should contact the attorney assigned to their case.

For questions concerning criminal matters, call (318) 673-5830.

For questions concerning payment matters, call (318) 673-5830.

For questions concerning civil matters, call (318) 673-5800.

The members of the court will provide the public with updates as they may occur.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.