Shreveport Farmer’s Market to open May 30 with guidelines in place for safety

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Farmers’ Market, which is slated to open May 30 in Shreveport’s Festival Plaza’s pavilion as it has done for the past 33 years, has restructured this year to comply with guidelines in place to inhibit COVID-19.

The Market plans to open from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, May 30th and at the same times every Saturday through August 29.

Due to current conditions and in an abundance of caution, the Market is asking that only one member per family does the shopping in order to maximize capacity and to ensure everyone is able to get fresh groceries.

A new enhanced layout, designed to maximize efficiency and accessibility, yet complies with current spacing, capacity and social distancing guidelines, is being put in place

Also, there are two hand washing stations and four places to ‘take a squirt’ of hand sanitizer.

Vendors will practice safe selling methods and being as contactless as possible for every customer interaction and transaction. Most of the vendors are ServSafe trained and/or certified and have been advised to wear masks and sanitize regularly and after any contact.

The Market features vegetables, fruits, herbs, plants, honey, and meats grown/raised within a 150-mile radius of Shreveport.

Ranchers sell ethically-raised beef, pork, chicken, and lamb, and artisans feature breads, jams, jellies, pickles, various canned goods, locally-made soaps, dog treats, seasonings, sauces, as well as prepackaged meals.

There are also homemade sweets such as chocolates, cookies, cakes, candies, and pralines.

For more than 20 years, the Shreveport Farmers Market has been facilitated by the Red River Revel office and every precaution is being put in place to maintain safety and cleanliness.

