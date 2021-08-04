Track COVID-19
Shreveport Fire Department returning to COVID protocols as cases continue to surge

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — With the recent surge of COVID-19, the Shreveport Fire Department is returning to its COVID protocols to ensure the safety of its members.

In the last two weeks, the department has responded to around 70 COVID or flu-like calls. Fire Chief Scott Wolverton says the numbers are rising fast.

As the emergency rooms continue to fill up, paramedics are having to call medical directors before transporting patients.

“The medical directors will give us guidance on whether they should go to the hospital or not. If the cases aren’t serious enough, we will direct the patients to visit their local physician or go to urgent care,” said Wolverton.

According to Wolverton, 80% of the emergency room traffic is from walk-ins and 15% from EMS calls.

