Shreveport: Free COVID-19 testing Tuesday and Wednesday at A.B. Palmer Center

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport and Ochsner’s LSU Heath are providing free COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at AB Palmer Community Center, 547 E. 79th Street. Shreveport.

The testing site is open to Louisiana residents from 2-year-old and up. Residents are encouraged to get tested even if they are not experiencing symptoms.

There is no out-of-pocket cost, and no one will be turned away regardless of whether they have insurance.

