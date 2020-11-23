Shreveport mayor, health officials plead with public celebrate holidays responsibly amid COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Hospital officials joined Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins Monday to plead with residents of Shreveport-Bossier to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday safely and do their part to protect the community and healthcare workers in an effort to keep hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.

“We’ve seen that on holiday weekends or on holidays, that the numbers go up and that’s something that we absolutely cannot afford at this point, so we have to remain vigilant,” Perkins said.

“Shreveport and Caddo Parish, if you look at the numbers, we are in a unique position. If you look at the numbers around the state right now, our numbers are going up, but when we plateaued, we actually plateaued at a higher degree then what we saw in Baton Rouge and what we saw in New Orleans, so our healthcare systems are being stressed in a way that we haven’t seen since earlier this year.”

Perkins was joined by Dr. Martha Whyte, regional medical director for the nine northwest Louisiana parishes that make up Louisiana’s Region 7 and Knox Andress, designated regional coordinator for Louisiana Region 7 Hospital Preparedness, along with representatives from CHRISTUS Health of Shreveport Bossier City, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, and Willis-Knighton Health System.

The number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Louisiana passed the 1,000-mark Monday, reaching its highest point since August, according to the latest update from the Louisiana Department of Health.

As of Sunday, the latest hospitalization data available, there were 1,012 patients in hospitals statewide due to the coronavirus, with 114 on ventilators. The last time hospitalizations exceeded 1,000 was August 21, when there were 1,051 COVID-19 patients in hospital beds statewide.

Hospitalizations reported in Northwest Louisiana also spiked to their highest level since August on Thursday at 238, dropping to 217 as of Saturday, with 19 patients on ventilators. According to LDH data, just over 23% of the region’s hospital beds are available and ICU beds in Region 7 are currently at 80% capacity.