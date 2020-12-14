Shreveport mayor, Ochsner LSU chief medical officer to hold press conference on OCIVD-19 vaccine

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins will join Dr. David Lewis, chief medical officer of Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, for a live press conference at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Perkins and Lewis will discuss the importance of the COVID vaccine to our area and the rigorous protocols the vaccine underwent ahead of approval for public use.

The mayor welcomed the vaccine, saying the first COVID case was reported March 11, “and for the past 280 days, this virus has wreaked havoc on our community.”

Perkins cautioned that the community is “not out of the woods yet,” and urged people to remain vigilant.

Lewis said Ochsner LSU Health is encouraging people to get the vaccination, but explained with a limited supply of vaccine at this time, the hospital will follow CDC guidelines and offer it first to those at highest risk, including health care workers.

“As COVID-19 cases continue to increase, we remain dependent on the community to maintain social distancing, masking and hygiene guidelines to protect themselves and others,” Lewis said.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use on Friday, and Shreveport hospitals began receiving vaccine doses on Monday morning. This is a monumental turning point in treating the COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed nearly 500 lives in the Shreveport area.