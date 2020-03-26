Shreveport minister dies from coronavirus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport minister is among the latest to fall victim and die from the coronavirus.

Rev. Ronnie Hampton died Wednesday at the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center.

Hampton was pastor of New Vision Community Church in Shreveport and led the ‘Takin’ it to the Streets’ ministry.

This past Sunday, Rev. Hampton posted a video from inside the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center. In the video, Hampton can be heard coughing repeatedly. He said he was admitted to the hospital last Friday do that persistent cough and was later diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs and was later tested for COVID-19.

MORE: Gov. Edwards pleads for compliance with stay-at-home order as cases jump nearly 30% overnight

According to a release from Overton Brooks VA Medical Center, Hampton died on Wednesday and was previously reported as a positive in an earlier coronavirus case count.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.