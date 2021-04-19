Shreveport: Pilot program offering evening vaccinations begins Tuesday at Galilee BC

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In response to the escalation of coronavirus cases among teenagers and young adults, the COVID-19 vaccine will be offered from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and again from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesdays at Galilee Baptist Church, 1500 Pierre Ave.

In this pilot program, which is administered in partnership with LSU Shreveport Health Care, the vaccine will be available for all eligible people ages 16 and older. No appointments are necessary, and the general public is invited.

The Rev. Brian Wilson, pastor of Galilee, Pastor Wilson said, the goal of this “Pilot Outreach Partnership,” is to increase the availability of the vaccination in the minority community.

In addition, COVID 19 testing will be available each Thursday from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm.

For more information, contact 318/221-2629.