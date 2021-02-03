Shreveport VA celebrates giving its 5,000 COVID-19 vaccination

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center gave its 5,000th COVID-19 vaccination Tuesday.

The medical center administered its first Moderna vaccination on Dec. 22, 2020.

The vaccine was first offered to health care personnel (HCP), and the hospital started offering the vaccine to Veterans at the beginning of the year.

Nearly 800 employees at the hospital volunteered to receive the vaccine series, and more than 4,200 veterans have lined up for their first and second shots.

“Our vaccination team has made amazing strides since the first vaccine delivery,” said Richard Crockett, Medical Center Director.

“The sheer volume of vaccinations is unlike many health care personnel have seen during their career. These women and men arrive at work every day ready to vaccinate a very appreciative and excited veteran population. It`s great to hear the proud comments from veterans.”

Right now, the Shreveport VA is vaccinating veterans who are 75 years and older or have serious underlying health issues.VA care teams are calling eligible veterans to schedule vaccinations.

There is no need to preregister or come to the facility to sign up.

The hospital also is scheduling appointments at the Veterans Clinics in Monroe, Longview, and Texarkana.