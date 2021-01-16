Some Sheridan residents concerned after restaurant posts sign on mask mandate

SHERIDAN, Ark. – A burger joint in Sheridan is fed up with enforcing the Governor’s mask mandate. Within the past couple of weeks, they posted a sign outside their windows that read “If you are going to be SCARED or OFFENED (sic) or a tattle tail (sic) because MooMoo’s café owner, Jennifer Spann, DOES NOT and WILL NOT force anyone, patron or staff, to wear a mask then please MOVE ON AND DO NOT ENTER THIS BUILDING”.

Stephanie Aiken is a resident of Sheridan and said, “I feel that it’s important that we respect not only each other, but the laws that were put in place.”

Bud Clark, also a Sheridan resident, is concerned a business would post something like that, “Do you want us to be able to come back? Do you care if we pass it to friends and family? So it’s a little alarming.”

Aiken wonders why have a business if you choose not follow the rules placed on it, “Why would you be able to have any kind of business if you weren’t at least trying to enforce those things? “

Clark had a strong opinion on MooMoo’s not wanting to enforce the mask mandate, “”You almost wanna say menace to society in the way that they’re not doing anything to help anything, but harming other people.”

Residents hope that just because one business has taken this stance, which many do agree with, they hope that it doesn’t give the town of Sheridan a bad name. Clark thinks something like this is, is a brazen disregard for public health, “”It is just very concerning that we don’t care about our fellow persons that much.”