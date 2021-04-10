Southern System’s statewide vaccination event huge success at SUSLA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Southern University at Shreveport (SUSLA) on Saturday participated in Southern University’s “Don’t Wait. Vaccinate! statewide campaign to encourage Black and other racial minorities to receive the OVID-19 vaccination.

SUSLA was one of eight locations statewide that held the 7-hour vaccination clinics Saturday, with a ninth being held on Friday, and if the local response in Shreveport is any indication of response throughout the state, the campaign was a rousing success.

People overwhelmingly responded to the COVID-19 vaccination event, which provided the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that doesn’t require a second dose.

At 8 a.m. Saturday, people began lining up to receive the vaccination at SUSLA, a full hour before the clinic was scheduled to begin. By midmorning, an additional tent had to be assembled to accommodate the large crowd.

The “Don’t Wait. Vaccinate!” campaign was initiated in response to data that continues to reveal ethnic minorities are disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and are not getting vaccinated at a

rate large enough to overcome the pandemic.

And Laquitta Thomas, president of Southern’ s National Alumni Federation, was all in – she came from Dallas to get vaccinated, hoping to bring awareness to Shreveport, her hometown.

“What we’re really trying to show is that collectively across the state in Louisiana, and really across the nation that this is really important we all are vaccinated,” Thomas said.

In solidarity with the people of Shreveport, as well as the campaign, Dr. Rodney Ellis, chancellor of SUSLA chose to get vaccinated at the SUSLA event this morning.

“At Southern University of Shreveport, we wanted to make sure that folks could come home, and if they’re in this community, that they can come here and partake in this vaccination process,” Ellis said, adding that SUSLA provided a place where people could come and feel comfortable.

Ellis said those in the community needed somewhere they could go and feel comfortable getting their shot.