Southwood football team quarantined for 14 days

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – All members of Southwood High School’s football team have been quarantined after three people associated with the team tested positive for COVID-19.

The team will be quarantined for fourteen days and the school has canceled the next two games. The homecoming game against Benton High School has been rescheduled for November 6.

None of the individuals who tested positive were showing any symptoms or had any known exposure before the October 16th game against Airline High School. All individuals began showing symptoms after the game and were tested for the virus.

Caddo’s Athletics Department has notified Bossier Schools of the positive cases.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.